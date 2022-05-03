Acerinox (ANIOY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Acerinox (ANIOY) closed at $5.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 10.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Acerinox as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion, up 38.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $9.5 billion, which would represent changes of +20.8% and +20.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Acerinox should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.52% lower within the past month. Acerinox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Acerinox is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.46. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.46.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

