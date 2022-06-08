Acerinox (ANIOY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Acerinox (ANIOY) closed at $6.33 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 22.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Acerinox will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.41 billion, up 38.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $9.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.8% and +16.13%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Acerinox. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.94% higher. Acerinox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Acerinox has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.59 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.59.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

