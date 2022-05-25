Acerinox (ANIOY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Acerinox (ANIOY) closed the most recent trading day at $5.75, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.49% in that time.

Acerinox will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion, up 38.65% from the year-ago period.

ANIOY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $9.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.8% and +16.13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Acerinox. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.18% higher. Acerinox is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Acerinox is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.42.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.