Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) closed at $2.16, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.17% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.81%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Acer Therapeutics Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Acer Therapeutics Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

