Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) closed at $1.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.81%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Acer Therapeutics Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Acer Therapeutics Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

