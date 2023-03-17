US Markets
Acer Therapeutics' hot flashes drug fails mid-stage study goal

March 17, 2023 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

March 17 (Reuters) - Acer Therapeutics Inc ACER.O said on Friday its experimental drug to treat menopausal symptoms failed to reduce the frequency or severity of hot flashes in postmenopausal women.

The company's shares fell nearly 30% premarket after it said it is pausing the trial to review the trial data.

