Acer September Revenues Up 21.3%

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported that its consolidated revenues for the month of September were NT$29.51 billion, up 21.3% year-on-year.

Preliminary consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were NT$80.03 billion, up 27.3% year-on-year.

For year-to-September, consolidated revenues were NT$194.49 billion, up 12.6% year-on-year.

