Acer Revenues Climb In March, Q1

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc., a Taiwanese hardware and electronics company, announced Wednesday its consolidated revenues in March 2024 were at NT$27.48 billion, a growth of 13.8 percent from the prior year.

The increase in revenue was 70.5 percent from the preceding month of February. The company said its revenues were stimulated by AI applications and healthy channel inventory management.

In the first quarter, revenues reached NT$58.83 billion, up 12.1 percent year-over-year.

Notebook business revenues grew 10.7 percent in the quarter, and the increase in business revenues was 12.3 percent in Desktop, 9.5 percent in Gaming, and 10.1 percent in Chromebook.

Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 29.4 percent of the group's total revenues.

Revenues of Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, grew 63.5 percent in the quarter. Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 11.8 percent and Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 44.0 percent.

