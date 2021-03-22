Cryptocurrencies

Acer Reportedly Hit With $50M Crypto-Ransomware Demand

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

Taiwanese tech giant Acer may have fallen victim to a malware attack demanding the biggest cyber-ransom ever.

  • Ransomware gang “REvil” is said to be demanding $50 million in the privacy coin monero to decrypt Acer computers, according to a Tech Radar report Monday.
  • Sleuthing by an intelligence analyst from Malwarebytes and cyber news site The Record is said to have uncovered a REvil portal with details of the demands.
  • The attack, not yet confirmed by Acer, is said to have locked up the firm’s back-office network, but not its production systems, per the report.
  • In screenshots posted on the portal, REvil called the Acer representative they were communicating with an “incompetent negotiator,” asking for their superiors to be brought into the negotiations.
  • The gang has reportedly set a deadline of March 28 for its demands to be met.
  • Acer is the world’s fifth-largest computer maker, with almost 6% of global PC sales in Q4 2020, according to the latest Gartner data.
  • CoinDesk reached out to Acer for comment, but did not receive a response by press time.

Read more: Kia Motors America Victim of Ransomware Attack Demanding $20M in Bitcoin, Report Claims

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular