Acer Q2 Net Income Slightly Rises YoY; Revenues Up 15.2%

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported that its second quarter operating income was NT$1.47 billion, up 40.3% from a year ago. Net income was NT$1.40 billion, up 0.8%. Earnings per share was NT$0.47 compared to NT$0.46. Consolidated revenues were NT$67.14 billion, up 15.2% year-on-year. In the second quarter, businesses other than computers and displays contributed 28.1% of total revenues, and 35.2% of operating income.

First half gross profits were NT$13.37 billion, 15.1% growth from last year. Operating income was NT$2.25 billion, up 75.1%. Net income was NT$2.61 billion with 36.6% growth from last year. Earnings per share was NT$0.87, compared to NT$0.64. Consolidated revenues were NT$125.97 billion, up 13.8% from last year.

