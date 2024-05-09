Acer Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported first quarter net income of NT$1.20 billion, an increase of 133.4% year-over-year. Earnings per share was NT$0.40, for the quarter. Gross profits were NT$6.20 billion, an increase of 15.5% from prior year. Operating income was NT$781 million, up 227.4% from a year ago. First quarter consolidated revenues were NT$58.83 billion, up 12.2% year-on-year.

The company said, in the first quarter, businesses other than computers and displays contributed 29.4% of total revenues, and 57.6% of operating income.

