Acer Prelim. Q2 Revenue Up 19.0% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. reported preliminary second quarter consolidated revenues of NT$65.60 billion, up 34.3% quarter over quarter and by 19.0% year-on-year. Second quarter revenues grew quarter over quarter for notebook PCs by 48.4%, monitors by 28.9%, gaming line by 70.9%, and Chromebooks with 74.8%.

For the month of June, consolidated revenues were NT$25.67 billion, up 27.2% month-on-month and by 4.9% year-on-year. For the year-to-June period, consolidated revenues were NT$114.46 billion, an increase of 4.2% from last year.

Acer said, in most countries, the company benefitted from work-from-home and distance learning needs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.