Markets

Acer November Revenues Edges Up 0.5% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported Wednesday that its consolidated revenues for the month of November edged up 0.5% year-on-year or 3.0% month-on-month to NT$28.85 billion, the highest in eight years.

For year-to-November period, consolidated revenues were NT$289.3 billion, up 16.3 percent year-on-year.

The company said its strategy to establish multiple business engines continues to weather through the future continues to show good momentum, and listed subsidiaries have all reported their November business results, showing growth of 39.8% year-on-year in total.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular