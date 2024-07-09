Acer June Revenues Up 7.1% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported June revenues of NT$28.19 billion, up 7.1% year-on-year. Revenues from the personal computers and displays business increased 16.9%. Altos Computing revenues grew 163.0% from last year. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 27.6% of the group's total revenues in June.

For year-to-June period, revenues were NT$126.00 billion, up 13.8%. Revenues from the personal computers and displays business grew 15.8% from prior year. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 28.6% of the group's total revenues year-to-June.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.