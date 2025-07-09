Markets

Acer June Revenues Up 1.8% YoY

July 09, 2025 — 05:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. reported consolidated revenues for June of NT$28.69 billion with 1.8% growth year-on-year. Chromebook revenues grew 8.2% from a year ago. Notebook revenues grew 11.9%, while Desktop revenues were up 19.3%. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers and displays contributed 26.8% of the group's total revenues in June.

Preliminary consolidated revenues for the first half was NT$127.87 billion, up 1.5% from prior year. Chromebook revenues grew 21.2%. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers and displays contributed 30.7% of the group's total revenues for the first half.

