Acer Inc. Turns To Profit In Q4; Revenue Up 5.5%

March 14, 2024 — 05:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. reported fourth quarter net income of NT$1.02 billion with earnings per share of NT$0.34 compared to a loss of NT$832 million or NT$0.27 per share, a year ago. Consolidated revenues increased to NT$63.1 billion from NT$59.8 billion, last year. The Board has approved a cash dividend of NT$1.6 per share, based on ex-dividend record date of June 26 for distribution on July 25.

The company said it is optimistic about the business opportunities that artificial intelligence brings and considers Generative AI to become a megatrend in 2024 and beyond.

