Acer Inc. Preliminary Q3 Revenues Up 4.0% YoY - Quick Facts

October 11, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. reported preliminary third quarter consolidated revenues at NT$67.47 billion, up 4.0% year-on-year. The company reported September consolidated revenues at NT$28.06 billion, an increase of 3.33% from a year ago. Current year accumulated revenue was at NT$178.17 billion, a decline of 17.36% from prior year.

Acer Inc. noted that the company's multiple business strategy persists to reach new heights with: 11 public subsidiaries have announced their revenues for September and third quarter, and businesses other than computers and displays contributed 24.2% of total revenues in third quarter.

