Acer Feb. Consolidated Revenues Up 9.8% YoY

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. reported February consolidated revenues of NT$16.12 billion, up 9.8% year-on-year. Notebook business revenues grew 20.5% from last year. Gaming business revenues grew 35.7%. Chromebooks business revenues were up 55.3%. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 28.2% of the group's total revenues in February.

Year-to-February revenues were NT$31.35 billion, up 10.7% from prior year. Notebook business revenues were up 11.4%. Gaming business revenues increased 14.7%. Chromebooks business revenues rose 50.2%, for the period.

