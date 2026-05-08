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Acer April Revenues Rise 68% To NT$31.31 Bln

May 08, 2026 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Acer Inc. (2353.TW), a computer hardware company, Friday reported consolidated April revenues of NT$31.31 billion, up 68.4 percent from the same period last year and 4.7 percent month-over-month. Revenues for January through April reached NT$103.74 billion, marking a 29.7 percent year-on-year or YoY improvement.

The company reported growth across key segments, with PC revenues up 82.8 percent YoY and 30.8 percent year-to-date, Chromebook PC revenues up 57.1 percent YoY and 20.5 percent YTD, gaming business revenues up 107.5 percent YoY and 40.2 percent YTD, and tablet PC revenues up 122.9 percent YoY and 38.0 percent YTD.

Businesses beyond PCs and displays contributed 31.2 percent of April revenues and 33.6 percent of year-to-April revenues. Among incubation businesses, Acer ITS Inc. posted revenue growth of 106 percent in April and 112 percent year-to-date.

On the Taiwan Exchange, 2353.TW is down 1.2 percent on Friday's trading at TW$ 27.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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