Acer (ACER) to Get Acquired by Zevra for $91M, Stock Up

Acer Therapeutics ACER announced its definitive agreement to be acquired by Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA, a company making medicines for rare diseases. Following this news, Acer's shares surged more than 109% on Sep 01.

ZVRA will acquire ACER for a total transaction value of up to $91 million, which includes a stock component of $15 million along with the potential $76 million through contingent value rights, upon achieving specific milestones.

This acquisition will add ACER’s newly approved product, Olpruva (sodiumphenylbutyrate) to Zevra’s portfolio, diversifying its revenue stream. Olpruva was approved by the FDA for treating urea cycle disorders (UCD) in December 2022. UCD is a type of rare genetic metabolic disorder that causes a build-up of toxic levels of ammonia.

The acquisition will also add Acer’s lead candidate Edsivo (celiprolol), which is being developed in a late-stage study for patients with vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) who have confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation, to ZVRA’s protfolio. Patient enrollment in the study is expected to be completed by the first half of 2024. The subsequent development and commercialization of Edsivo will be a huge boost for Zevra as there is currently no approved therapy for vEDS.

Shares of Acer have lost 49% year to date compared with the industry’s 2.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The addition of Olpruva aligns perfectly with Zevra's mission of advancing treatments for rare diseases and contributing to its revenue stream. Zevra's commercial portfolio includes Azstarys, approved for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), in patients aged six years and older.

Both Acer’s and Zevra's boards of directors have approved the acquisition, which is expected to be finalized by the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

