ACEN Corp ties up with Australia's Aboriginal group to develop renewable energy

July 18 (Reuters) - Philippine energy company ACEN Corp ACEN.PS said on Tuesday it had partnered with Australia's Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation (YAC) to develop a renewable energy project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The partnership will develop renewable energy projects with a capacity of up to 3 gigawatts (GW), with an initial investment of A$1 billion ($682.00 million) expected over the next few years.

($1 = 1.4663 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

