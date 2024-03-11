Acelyrin's Phase2b/3 Trial Of Izokibep In Psoriatic Arthritis Meets Primary Endpoint

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Late-stage clinical biopharma company Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Monday announced that its global Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Izokibep in psoriatic arthritis met the primary endpoint of ACR50 at week 16 compared to placebo with high statistical significance.

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disease characterized by multiple manifestations including joint inflammation, skin lesions consistent with Psoriasis, and painful enthesitis contributing to reduced quality of life.

The company said results from the 160 mg weekly and every other week arms showed improved magnitude of responses. The trial had a low study discontinuation rate of less than 3 percent.

The trial of Izokibep achieved clinically meaningful resolution in patients with the highest burden of enthesitis.

The multi center, randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b/3 clinical trial had enrolled 351 adult patients with active Psoriatic arthritis.

