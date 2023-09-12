News & Insights

Markets
SLRN

ACELYRIN: Part B Of Phase 2b/3 Trial With Izokibep Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint; Stock Plummets

September 12, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ACELYRIN, INC. (SLRN) announced top-line results from Part B of a Phase 2b/3 trial evaluating izokibep for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The company said the primary endpoint of HiSCR75 at week 16 did not meet statistical significance.

"Although the overall study did not meet statistical significance, izokibep appears to be demonstrating consistent early and high orders of response for patients suffering from hidradenitis suppurativa without safety or tolerability limitation," said Shao-Lee Lin, founder and CEO of ACELYRIN.

ACELYRIN said the company is in a strong financial position and expects existing cash to fund operations. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities were $823.0 million at June 30, 2023.

Shares of ACELYRIN are down 57% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.