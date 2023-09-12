ACELYRIN: Part B Of Phase 2b/3 Trial With Izokibep Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint; Stock Plummets

(RTTNews) - ACELYRIN, INC. (SLRN) announced top-line results from Part B of a Phase 2b/3 trial evaluating izokibep for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The company said the primary endpoint of HiSCR75 at week 16 did not meet statistical significance.

"Although the overall study did not meet statistical significance, izokibep appears to be demonstrating consistent early and high orders of response for patients suffering from hidradenitis suppurativa without safety or tolerability limitation," said Shao-Lee Lin, founder and CEO of ACELYRIN.

ACELYRIN said the company is in a strong financial position and expects existing cash to fund operations. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities were $823.0 million at June 30, 2023.

Shares of ACELYRIN are down 57% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

