News & Insights

US Markets

Acelyrin tumbles as skin disease drug fails to meet efficacy bar in trial

September 12, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

By Christy Santhosh

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shares of drug developer Acelyrin SLRN.O slumped 56% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company's experimental lead drug failed to show it was effective enough in reducing symptoms of an inflammatory skin disease.

The California-based company's shares were trading at $12.16 before the opening bell, nearly 33% below their initial public offering (IPO) price in May. The IPO was one of the biggest in the sector this year amid a funding crunch among small biotech companies.

The mid-to-late stage trial tested Acelyrin's izokibep in patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that causes painful lumps under the skin.

The drug did not meet the main goal of statistically significant reduction in abscesses and inflammatory nodules versus a placebo, the company said.

Acelyrin said the trial was hit by early discontinuations as well as better placebo efficacy rates.

Analysts at Piper Sandler said they did not expect similar dropouts in other trials of the drug, including one testing it in patients with psoriatic arthritis.

However, Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari slashed price target on Acelyrin's stock to $15 from $31, calling the latest data "painfully disappointing."

"It's difficult to glean much from the data given how poorly the trial was run. We'll also need more clarity on the regulatory path forward," he said.

As of last close, Acelyrin's stock was trading at 3.39 times the company's book value, or the value of its assets versus liabilities, according to LSEG data, compared with 6.10 times for rival Ventyx Biosciences VTYX.O and 9.64 times for Apogee Therapeutics APGE.O.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Christy.Santhosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTYX
APGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.