Acelyrin tumbles as skin disease drug fails to meet efficacy bar in trial

By Christy Santhosh

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shares of drug developer Acelyrin SLRN.O slumped 56% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company's experimental lead drug failed to show it was effective enough in reducing symptoms of an inflammatory skin disease.

The California-based company's shares were trading at $12.16 before the opening bell, nearly 33% below their initial public offering (IPO) price in May. The IPO was one of the biggest in the sector this year amid a funding crunch among small biotech companies.

The mid-to-late stage trial tested Acelyrin's izokibep in patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that causes painful lumps under the skin.

The drug did not meet the main goal of statistically significant reduction in abscesses and inflammatory nodules versus a placebo, the company said.

Acelyrin said the trial was hit by early discontinuations as well as better placebo efficacy rates.

Analysts at Piper Sandler said they did not expect similar dropouts in other trials of the drug, including one testing it in patients with psoriatic arthritis.

However, Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari slashed price target on Acelyrin's stock to $15 from $31, calling the latest data "painfully disappointing."

"It's difficult to glean much from the data given how poorly the trial was run. We'll also need more clarity on the regulatory path forward," he said.

As of last close, Acelyrin's stock was trading at 3.39 times the company's book value, or the value of its assets versus liabilities, according to LSEG data, compared with 6.10 times for rival Ventyx Biosciences VTYX.O and 9.64 times for Apogee Therapeutics APGE.O.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shinjini Ganguli)

