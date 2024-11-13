Acelyrin files $400M mixed securities shelf

17:27 EST Acelyrin (SLRN) files $400M mixed securities shelf
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SLRN:
- Acelyrin reports Q3 EPS (49c), consensus (80c)
- Is SLRN a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Acelyrin forms scientific, patient advisory board
- Acelyrin price target raised to $15 from $13 at Wells Fargo
- Acelyrin announces positive results from Phase 3 trial of izokibep
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.