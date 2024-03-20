Acelyrin Announces Positive Phase 1/2 Data For Lonigutamab In Thyroid Eye Disease; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) announced positive proof-of-concept data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of lonigutamab in thyroid eye disease. Lonigutamab is a subcutaneously delivered humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a validated mechanism of action for the treatment for thyroid eye disease.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, SLRN was trading at $8.58 up $0.62 or 7.79%.

In the Phase 1/2 trial, lonigutamab demonstrated rapid improvements in proptosis and clinical activity score (CAS) at the first measurement - within three weeks after the first subcutaneous dose.

The company noted that the data supported its hypothesis that lonigutamab has the potential to optimize benefit-risk by enabling longer-term subcutaneous dosing to increase depth and durability of clinical response while attempting to limit safety liabilities by avoiding the high maximal concentrations resulting from IV administration, while maintaining optimal therapeutic levels.

The company said lonigutamab has been well-tolerated across our clinical experience to date. There have been no reports of hyperglycemia or hearing impairment and no serious adverse events.

A Phase 2b/3 trial is planned to be initiated in the second half of 2024.

