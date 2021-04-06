AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACRX) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACRX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. On 31 December 2020, the US$202m market-cap company posted a loss of US$40m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$3.7m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 61% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:ACRX Earnings Per Share Growth April 6th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

