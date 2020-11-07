AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) just released its latest third-quarter report and things are not looking great. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of US$1.4m missing forecasts by 52%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of US$0.10 some 21% below prior forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:ACRX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from AcelRx Pharmaceuticals' four analysts is for revenues of US$32.4m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 638% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 56% to US$0.28. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$27.6m and losses of US$0.28 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts noticeably increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to hold steady.

The consensus price target fell 29% to US$4.97as the analysts signal that ongoing losses are likely to weigh on the stock price. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AcelRx Pharmaceuticals at US$9.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$0.84. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow manyfold. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 48% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.7% next year. Not only are AcelRx Pharmaceuticals' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals that you need to take into consideration.

