AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) closed at $1.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 27.08% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

ACRX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ACRX to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 million, up 101.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ACRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.