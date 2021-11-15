AcelRx Pharma Posts Narrower Loss In Q3; To Acquire Lowell Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) reported a third-quarter loss per share of $0.07 compared to a loss of $0.10, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net loss was $8.4 million compared to a loss of $8.9 million. Revenue increased to $1.86 million from $1.37 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $1.9 million in revenue.

Separately, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement to acquire Lowell Therapeutics, Inc. Lowell is a privately held company developing Niyad, a regional anticoagulant for the dialysis circuit during continuous renal replacement therapy for acute kidney injury patients.

The deal is valued at approximately $32.5 million plus net cash acquired and certain other adjustments, and includes approximately $26.0 million of contingent consideration. An amount of shares of AcelRx common stock valued at approximately $6.5 million is anticipated to be issued to Lowell securityholders at the closing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.