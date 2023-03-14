Markets
AcelRx Pharma Announces Divestment Of DSUVIA - Quick Facts

March 14, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) announced the divestment of its FDA-approved drug, DSUVIA to Alora Pharmaceuticals. The agreement provides AcelRx with a 15% royalty on commercial sales of DSUVIA, a 75% royalty on sales of DSUVIA to the Department of Defense, DSUVIA's single largest customer, and up to $116.5 million in sales-based milestones.

AcelRx Pharma said the divestment will allow for AcelRx to focus its operations and capital on its late stage, high-value asset programs, with specific prioritization of its lead nafamostat program, Niyad.

