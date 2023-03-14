AcelRx Pharma Announces Divestment Of DSUVIA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) announced the divestment of its FDA-approved drug, DSUVIA to Alora Pharmaceuticals. The agreement provides AcelRx with a 15% royalty on commercial sales of DSUVIA, a 75% royalty on sales of DSUVIA to the Department of Defense, DSUVIA's single largest customer, and up to $116.5 million in sales-based milestones.

AcelRx Pharma said the divestment will allow for AcelRx to focus its operations and capital on its late stage, high-value asset programs, with specific prioritization of its lead nafamostat program, Niyad.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.