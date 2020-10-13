Markets

AcelRx (ACRX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.3% in Session

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $1.22 to $1.88 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

AcelRx currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Medical - Drugs industry is Catalent, Inc. CTLT which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>


Click to get this free report

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalent, Inc. (CTLT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular