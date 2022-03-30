ACEL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Accel Entertainment Inc (Symbol: ACEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.35, changing hands as low as $12.31 per share. Accel Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACEL's low point in its 52 week range is $10.41 per share, with $14.095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.