Acea S.p.A. Shareholders’ Meeting Scheduled for December 2024

November 19, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

ACEA SPA (IT:ACE) has released an update.

Acea S.p.A. has scheduled its Shareholders’ Meeting for December 19, 2024, and if needed, a second call on December 20, 2024, to decide on appointing an external auditor for 2026-2034 and amending its Articles of Association. Shareholders can participate exclusively via representation through Computershare S.p.A., and voting instructions must be submitted electronically. The meeting will also address voting rights limitations and share capital details.

