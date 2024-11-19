Acea S.p.A. Shareholders’ Meeting Scheduled for December 2024

ACEA SPA (IT:ACE) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Acea S.p.A. has scheduled its Shareholders’ Meeting for December 19, 2024, and if needed, a second call on December 20, 2024, to decide on appointing an external auditor for 2026-2034 and amending its Articles of Association. Shareholders can participate exclusively via representation through Computershare S.p.A., and voting instructions must be submitted electronically. The meeting will also address voting rights limitations and share capital details.

For further insights into IT:ACE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.