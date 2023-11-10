Acea records double-digit drop in 9M revenue and net profit

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian regional utility Acea ACE.MI on Friday reported a double-digit drop in both revenue and net profit in the first nine months of the year, but confirmed its guidance for 2023.

Nine-month revenue fell 10% to 3.4 billion euros ($3.63 billion) from the same period a year ago as a result of a sharp reduction in energy market prices, while net profit shrank 19% to 209.4 million euros due to increases in amortisation, depreciation and in interest rates, the group said.

Acea confirmed its 2023 guidance, which estimates 2%-4% growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and a ratio between net debt and EBITDA below 3.8 times.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

