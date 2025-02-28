$ACDC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACDC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,322,394 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ACDC:
$ACDC Insider Trading Activity
$ACDC insiders have traded $ACDC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDINGS, LP THRC has made 7 purchases buying 1,792,330 shares for an estimated $11,400,033 and 0 sales.
- MATTHEW WILKS (Executive Chairman) has made 3 purchases buying 368,716 shares for an estimated $2,624,147 and 0 sales.
$ACDC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $ACDC stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,692,908 shares (+1822.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,136,966
- SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 362,686 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,462,637
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 343,082 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,329,526
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 254,199 shares (-72.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,972,584
- SAGEFIELD CAPITAL LP removed 253,577 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,721,787
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 192,495 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,493,761
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 181,974 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,235,603
