$ACDC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACDC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,322,394 of trading volume.

$ACDC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ACDC:

$ACDC insiders have traded $ACDC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS, LP THRC has made 7 purchases buying 1,792,330 shares for an estimated $11,400,033 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW WILKS (Executive Chairman) has made 3 purchases buying 368,716 shares for an estimated $2,624,147 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACDC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $ACDC stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ACDC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.