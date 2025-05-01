$ACDC stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACDC stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,310,111 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ACDC:
$ACDC Insider Trading Activity
$ACDC insiders have traded $ACDC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW WILKS (Executive Chairman) has made 3 purchases buying 368,716 shares for an estimated $2,624,147 and 0 sales.
- FARRIS WILKS purchased 338,756 shares for an estimated $2,347,579
$ACDC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $ACDC stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 254,199 shares (-72.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,972,584
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 192,495 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,493,761
- SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP added 161,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,249,360
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 146,028 shares (+52.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,133,177
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 130,549 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,013,060
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD removed 116,405 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $903,302
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 112,949 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $876,484
