ACDC Metals Unveils Promising Discoveries and Financial Strength

ACDC Metals Ltd has made significant strides in its exploration projects, notably discovering a promising 11.5 km mineral sand strandline at the Watchem North Project with a peak grade assay of ~8% Total Heavy Mineral. The company remains well-funded with a cash balance of $3.06 million AUD, positioning it strongly to advance its high-value mineral sands and rare earth element projects. ACDC is also progressing resource updates and pilot programs at its Goschen Central Project, aligning with its strategic development goals.

