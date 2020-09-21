Accuray's Radixact With Synchrony Used in Japan Hospitals

Accuray Incorporated ARAY recently announced that leading hospitals in Japan are utilizing the Radixact System with the Synchrony Automatic, Real-time Motion Synchronization Technology to offer advanced cancer treatment to more patients throughout the nation. Notably, Synchrony is the only technology that uses image guidance during radiation delivery to automatically synchronize radiation treatment in real-time with the movement of the tumor. The Synchrony technology will facilitate the hospital teams to treat a wider array of cancer cases more quickly and with minimal harm to patients.

In fact, the Takarazuka City Hospital team treated the first Synchrony patient in Asia and was also the first in the world to perform a liver treatment with this technology. This announcement is likely to boost the reach of Accuray’s Radixact platform.

More on the Radixact Platform

The integration of Synchrony to the Radixact System will ensure that the hospital teams can efficiently deliver precise radiation doses to tumors that move as a result of bodily processes or patient movement. This, in turn, will reduce the amount of healthy tissues surrounding the tumors, which are exposed to high-dose radiation, all while patients breathe naturally.

The launch of the Radixact System with Synchrony enables doctors to reduce the irradiated lung volume, making the treatment less stressful and invasive for patients, while also reducing the procedural burden on the healthcare team.

Synchrony technology has improved the versatility of the system and achieved automated, ultra-precise radiation therapy. Synchrony for the Radixact System will provide clinicians with the technology which is required to efficiently treat virtually any patient in need of radiation therapy. The combined technologies allow the delivery of radiation using a variety of methods, starting from image-guided intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) to stereotactic body radiation therapy (“SBRT”) in order to treat almost any tumor, even those that move, with accuracy and flexibility.

Per investors’ notice, several hospitals in Japan have already started using Radixact System with Synchrony technology to expand cancer treatment capabilities and help enhance patients’ outcomes.

Recent Development

In June 2020, Accuray introduced the CyberKnife S7 System — the next-generation CyberKnife platform. This new CyberKnife technology is the most recent instance of the company’s innovation in radiation therapy that enables healthcare providers in offering the best care to their patients on the back of new capabilities. This new system is likely to boost Accuray’s CyberKnife Systems product line. The new system is an innovative device that combines speed, advanced precision and real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-driven motion-tracking and synchronization treatment delivery for all stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and SBRT treatments.

Market Prospects

Per a Medgadget report, the global radiotherapy market is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.7% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Rise in technological advancements, increasing prevalence of cancer and rising healthcare expenditure are the primary factors driving the market.

Price Performance

