Accuray's New CyberKnife S7 System to Boost Patient Care

Accuray Incorporated ARAY recently introduced the CyberKnife S7 System — the next generation CyberKnife platform. This new CyberKnife technology is the most recent instance of the company’s innovation in radiation therapy that enables healthcare providers in offering best care to their patients on the back of new capabilities. This new system is likely to boost Accuray’s CyberKnife Systems product line.



Notably, the CyberKnife platform is a fully robotic, non-invasive radiation therapy device, which is able to treat cancerous and benign tumors in the body, and neurological disorders.



CyberKnife S7 System at a Glance



The new system is an innovative device that combines speed, advanced precision and real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-driven motion tracking and synchronization treatment delivery for all stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments. Interestingly, all of this can be done in just 15 minutes.







Benefits of the System



The CyberKnife S7 System has been developed primarily for the speed, operational efficiency and accuracy necessary for clinicians, making it the only device capable of delivering sub-millimetric stereotactic treatments anywhere in the body without any human intervention.



With the help of this new system, patients can benefit from a shorter overall course of treatment and a substantial reduction in the risk of side effects that can significantly impact patients’ lives.



Notably, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center will be the first in the world to treat patients with the new system.



Another Development



In February 2020 the company installed the first CyberKnife M6 System in Mercy Hospital, St. Louis Missouri. This next-generation CyberKnife System can deliver accurate stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments with ease, thereby enabling the clinical team to expand access to one of the most advanced methods for administering radiation to more cancer patients.



Market Prospects



Per a Medgadget report, the global radiotherapy market is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.7% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Rise in technological advancements, increasing prevalence of cancer and rising healthcare expenditure are the primary factors driving the market.



