Accuray's (ARAY) Radixact for Cancer Treatment Debuts in US

Accuray Incorporated ARAY and Halifax Health announced a breakthrough in cancer treatment at the Charles L. and Miki N. Grant Cancer Center for Hope in Port Orange, FL. The center's medical team became the first in the United States to treat cancer patients using Accuray’s Radixact System with VitalHold technology. This innovative system is designed to enhance the precision of radiation therapy by improving patient positioning and monitoring throughout the treatment process, offering a new standard of care for a wide range of cancer cases, including breast cancer.

Significance of Radixact

Per Accuray, Radixact System, backed by VitalHold and other advanced technologies like ClearRT helical CT imaging and Synchrony real-time adaptive delivery, represents a significant advancement in radiotherapy. VitalHold's surface-guided radiotherapy (SGRT) ensures accurate patient positioning, improving the reproducibility of treatments and enabling deep inspiration breath hold techniques. This minimizes radiation exposure to critical organs, reducing long-term complications. The system's tattoo-free positioning further enhances patient experience, making radiation therapy more comfortable and cosmetically appealing.

The anticipated 35% increase in new cancer cases in the United States by 2040 underscores the critical need for advanced resources. Accuray's Radixact System, equipped with the VitalHold feature, is designed to meet this challenge by providing precise, high-quality radiation therapy from simulation through delivery. Management highlighted the partnership with Halifax Health, where the first U.S. patients have been treated using this innovative system, as a testament to its commitment.

Industry Prospects

Per a report in Precedence Research, the global radiation therapy market size is expected to be worth $7.47 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to reach $16.30 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The robust growth will be primarily driven by the increasing incidence of cancer, leading to higher demand for radiation therapy. Additionally, advancements in radiation therapy technology, including enhanced ionizing radiation and improved efficiency in targeting cancerous cells, are boosting its effectiveness and utilization in oncology.

Growing awareness about the benefits of advanced radiation therapy, along with initiatives to educate the public, is also accelerating market growth. The integration of innovative features and software systems in radiation therapy will enhance performance, driving increased demand and market value during the forecast period.

In June, Accuray announced that Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany is set to adopt its Radixact System, replacing its older TomoTherapy System.

Other Industry Players

Some other companies from the Medical Instruments industry making notable developments in their respective businesses are AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG and Masimo Corporation ( MASI ).

AngioDynamics is a pioneering medical technology company dedicated to advancing vascular health and cancer treatment.

In May, AngioDynamics received European CE Mark approval for its AlphaVac F1885 System, which is designed for the non-surgical removal of thrombi from pulmonary arteries and the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Intuitive Surgical is a global leader in minimally invasive care and a pioneer of robotic surgery. Known for its da Vinci surgical system and Ion endoluminal system, Intuitive combines cutting-edge technology, advanced learning and supportive services to help healthcare providers deliver optimized patient care.

In June, Intuitive Surgical received FDA clearance for a labeling revision of its da Vinci X and Xi robotic systems specifically for radical prostatectomy. This update reflects real-world evidence showing that long-term survival rates for patients undergoing robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy are comparable to those receiving non-robotic procedures.

Masimo's a global medical technology company specializing in advanced monitoring technologies, including pulse oximetry, sensors, patient monitors and connectivity solutions. Known for its Masimo SET pulse oximetry, which has been proven to outperform other technologies in over 100 studies, Masimo's innovations have improved patient outcomes, particularly in neonates and post-surgical care.

This month, the Masimo W1 medical watch received FDA 510(k) clearance for connectivity with the Masimo SafetyNet telemonitoring solution. This integration allows the Masimo W1 watch, which provides continuous oxygen saturation and pulse rate measurements, to seamlessly transmit data to the Masimo SafetyNet app and clinician portal. This enables remote caregivers, including hospital clinicians, to monitor patient data from anywhere.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.