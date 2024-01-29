Accuray's (ARAY) CyberKnife S7 to Enhance Radiation Treatment

Accuray Incorporated ARAY recently announced that the Providence Swedish Radiosurgery Center in Seattle, WA, is purchasing the latest generation CyberKnife S7 System. This purchase will be the hospital's second CyberKnife radiation delivery device purchase.

With the purchase of the latest CyberKnife, the center is expecting to enhance its cancer treatment capabilities. The robotic nature of the device will also enable precision and accuracy, making it a perfect option for treating neurologic problems. This robotic delivery device can make extremely precise radiation treatments possible in 1-5 sessions.

More on the News

The CyberKnife S7 System is a non-invasive radiation therapy tool that is designed from the ground up to give physicians the operational efficiency and speed they require without compromising the accuracy and precision needed for stereotactic body radiation therapy and stereotactic radiosurgery. Additionally, the robotic architecture of the device will allow for precision and accuracy, which will make it a great choice for treating neurologic disorders as well.

With the help of artificial intelligence, the system can track and automatically adjust for tumor or patient movement during treatment, allowing for the delivery of radiation doses to the target in 15 minutes and with sub-millimeter precision.

Accuray’s CyberKnife System has strong potential as the company continues to leverage its potential in its precision Treatment Planning System and radiosurgery market.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Predence Research, with a growth rate of 8%, the global radiation therapy market, which was valued at $7.3 billion in 2022, is expected to reach more than $14.9 billion by 2032.

With improved efficiency and efficacy, as well as higher market demands from a growing customer base, developed technologies in radiation therapy contribute to the growth of the radiation therapy market.

Notable Developments

In December 2023, Accuray announced the launch of its VitalHold package in Japan. This package supports surface-guided radiation therapy on the Radixact System, thus advancing breast cancer treatment.

In October 2023, the company announced the approval of the CNNC-Accuray joint venture Tomo C radiation therapy system from the Chinese National Medical Products Administration. The system will be used to treat cancer patients who require radiotherapy at least once to cure their disease, increase the chances of cure or relieve symptoms caused by the same.

