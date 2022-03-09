Accuray's (ARAY) CyberKnife S7 System Gets Chosen by CARTI

Accuray Incorporated ARAY recently announced that its CyberKnife S7 System has been used by the CARTI medical care team in Little Rock, AR, to treat the first patients in the state. It is worth mentioning that the CyberKnife S7 System is the latest generation CyberKnife platform, and this reflects Accuray’s commitment toward offering clinically relevant, forward-looking technology developed to improve patients’ lives.



This collaboration can help improve cancer care in Arkansas through the provision of access to advanced technology.



This announcement is likely to provide a boost to Accuray’s CyberKnife product platform.

Few Words on the CyberKnife Platform

With regard to specialization, the CyberKnife platform helps in delivering stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), advanced external beam radiation treatment techniques. The CyberKnife S7 System was developed to aid clinicians with speed required for operational efficiency without sacrificing the need for precision and accuracy that is important for SRS and SBRT.

More on the News

Per management at CARTI medical care, the CyberKnife System is a significant step toward providing an efficient and effective treatment of a broader range of tumor types, including some that could not be treated with radiation in the past.



The whole CyberKnife procedure is usually completed in just 1 to 5 out-patient sessions, thereby providing a shorter overall course of treatment compared to the conventional radiation therapy that generally takes 30-40 sessions. On the back of the CyberKnife technology, the CARTI team can now expand access to precise radiation therapy to patients across Arkansas. These patients include those for whom a month or above of travel could have posed a barrier to treatment.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global radiation oncology market size was worth $6.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2028. The growing adoption of radiotherapy in cancer treatment, increase in the prevalence of cancer and technological advancements in radiotherapy equipment are a few of the primary factors driving this market. This makes Accuray’s announcement well-timed.

Recent Developments

Last month, the company announced that Queensland, Australia-based Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital (RBWH) has selected two Radixact Systems with ClearRT helical fan-beam kVCT imaging and Synchrony artificial intelligence (AI)-driven four-dimensional (4D) dynamic delivery technology to expand access to potentially life-saving radiotherapy treatments to more patients.



In the same month, Accuray announced that data from a phase III, randomized controlled trial, TomoBreast, indicate post-surgery hypofractionated radiotherapy delivered with the TomoTherapy System is superior to conventional radiotherapy in preserving the long-term heart and lung functioning in women with early breast cancer.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have lost 36.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 4.9%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC and McKesson Corporation MCK.



AMN Healthcare surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMN Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 16.2%. AMN’s earnings yield of 8.8% compares favorably with the industry’s 0.3%.



Henry Schein beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.5%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.8%. HSIC’s earnings yield of 5.6% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1%.



McKesson surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.6%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



McKesson’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.8%. MCK’s earnings yield of 8.8% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1%.

