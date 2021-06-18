Accuray's (ARAY) CyberKnife Gets Support From RayStation TPS

Accuray Incorporated ARAY recently introduced RayStation treatment planning support to create treatment plans for the company’s CyberKnife M6 and S7 Robotic, Radiotherapy Systems and other radiation therapy devices within a unified treatment planning system (TPS). Notably, RayStation can additionally be combined with Accuray’s iDMS to offer a single platform for treatment planning and data integration for CyberKnife treatments.

For investors’ notice, RayStation TPS offers a wide array of features akin to Accuray Precision TPS. Some of these features include Accuray’s Synchrony motion tracking and radiation delivery adaptation; dose adjustment in real-time through quick and reliable dose calculations; angular delivery of non-coplanar, isocentric or non-isocentric treatment beams; support for fixed, Iris Variable Aperture and the InCise Multileaf Collimators to aid all forms of treatment; deformable registration and adaptive planning.

On the back of CyberKnife planning support, RayStation is said to be the first treatment planning system to support all major photon linacs, including Accuray CyberKnife, Radixact and TomoTherapy Systems. It offers customers an optimal optimize user-experience and flexibility in their use of Accuray radiotherapy delivery systems over the long term.

This launch is likely to provide a boost to Accuray’s CyberKnife product portfolio.

Benefits of the Launch

Given the growing demand for standardization on TPS within a radiation department, the introduction of RayStation for CyberKnife Systems is expected to facilitate a seamless integration of the Accuray technology within the radiation oncology department to promote workflows and clinical operation efficiency.

This launch will aid providers with multiple radiotherapy systems to endorse and integrate Accuray technology into their clinical operation in a simplified manner.

Industry Prospect

Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research published in PharmiWeb, the global treatment planning software market is expected to see a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing prevalence of cancer patients worldwide, growing demand for advanced and effective cancer treatments and increased expenditure on cancer treatment are key factors fueling market growth.

Given the substantial market prospects, the recent expansion in treatment planning support by Accuray seems well-timed.

Notable Developments

In June, Accuray received CE Mark authorization for its ClearRT helical fan-beam kVCT imaging capability, enabling commercialization of the technology in the European Union, the United States, Japan and other markets recognizing CE Mark. Following the regulatory clearance, a larger number of patients will get expanded access to ClearRT, thereby benefiting from precise and accurate radiation treatments.

In May, Accuray’s latest Synchrony technology was made available for the first time at Geisinger's Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center. Geisinger is the first hospital system in the United States to offer the Synchrony technology for advanced cancer care. The Synchrony Motion Synchronization and Real-Time Adaptive Radiotherapy Technology is provided on Accuray’s CyberKnife S7 and Radixact Systems to better target radiation beams and reduce risk of damage to non-cancerous tissue during cancer treatment.

In April, Accuray announced its customers using the Synchrony Lung Tracking with Respiratory Modeling technology on the Radixact’s TomoTherapy platform and CyberKnife Systems were awarded top two positions in the MArkerless Lung Target Tracking CHallenge (MATCH) event.

Share Price Performance

The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. It has grown 96.6% compared to the industry’s growth of 17.9%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Accuray carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include PetIQ, Inc. PETQ, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. CPSI and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PetIQ has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25%.

Computer Programs and Systems has a long-term earnings growth rate of 14%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.40%.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.