Accuray's (ARAY) CyberKnife Delivers Improved Patient Outcome

Accuray Incorporated ARAY recently announced that clinician-reported data shows improved patient outcomes with its flagship CyberKnife System when compared with patients treated on a conventional linear accelerator.

Notably, this strengthens Accuray’s foothold in the global radiotherapy space.

More on the News

The Lancet Oncology, a renowned peer-reviewed oncology journal, published the data on CyberKnife. The data shows that the level of grade two or higher acute genitourinary toxicity is lower in patients treated with the CyberKnife.

Notably, CyberKnife delivered stereotactic body radiation therapy in only five sessions while conventional radiation therapy was delivered in 20 or 39 sessions. This proves its superiority over conventional systems.

Management stated that, with the Accuray Precision Treatment Planning System and CyberKnife VOLO Optimizer, clinicians can significantly reduce treatment time and deliver high-quality treatment plans for patients.

CyberKnife at a Glance

Accuray’s CyberKnife is the only robotic radiosurgery system that offers highly precise, non-surgical treatment for tumors and lesions anywhere in the body. The much-coveted system is also a major driver of the company’s top line.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, CyberKnife grew in double digits, representing 40% of quarterly gross orders and 35% of fiscal 2019 revenues. Management is also optimistic about the recent VOLO upgrade on CyberKnife, which is expected to drive the company’s installed base.

CyberKnife also has strong presence in tier-1 academic and research-based hospitals in China.

Market Prospects

Medgadget projects the global radiotherapy market to reach $7 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7%.

Increased incidences of cancer cases of various categories have been fueling market growth.

Price Performance

We believe that positive developments such as these will boost the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, which dipped 21% compared with the industry’s 4.7% decline in a year.

Key Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.