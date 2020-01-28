Accuray Reports Solid Earnings in its Second Fiscal Quarter

Shares of Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY), which sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for treating cancer, were up 13% at 4:57 p.m. EST in after hours trading after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal second quarter results. Management noted that the company expects revenue growth to improve in the second half of fiscal 2020.

Gross orders of the company's systems totaled $98.6 million, a little less than the $100.2 million in the year-ago quarter. But net orders came in at $89.9 million, up 30% year-over-year as the backlog at the end of the quarter increased 12% to $539.4 million.

There were 11 orders from China during the quarter, highlighting the company's strategy to go after sales in the world's fastest growing market for radiation oncology systems.

Radixact system. Image source: Accuray

The healthcare company turned a profit in the quarter, but that was entirely due to a non-cash, special gain of $13 million related to its joint venture in China. Backing out the gain, the company would have lost $2.3 million, which would still be better than the $4.6 million loss Accuray registered in the year-ago quarter.

Management expects revenue of $410 million to $420 million for the year, suggesting sales will grow faster in the second half of fiscal 2020 in part because the company will be able to start recognizing revenue from China Type A systems starting in the fourth fiscal quarter. Accuray has confirmed that the trade war between the U.S. and China won't affect the company because all of its systems qualify for China's tariff exemption for medical linear accelerators.

10 stocks we like better than Accuray

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Accuray wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Brian Orelli and The Motley Fool have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.