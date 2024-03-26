News & Insights

Accuray Reports Positive Results For CyberKnife System In High-risk, Recurrent Prostate Cancer

March 26, 2024 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Radiation therapy company, Accuray Inc. (ARAY), Tuesday announced that the latest data from two clinical studies supported the use of CyberKnife system for the treatment of patients suffering from high-risk and recurrent prostate cancer.

The studies revealed the efficacy of CyberKnife, which utilizes stereotactic body radiation therapy or SBRT, while preserving quality of life.

Further, the company stated that SBRT offers effective treatment for prostate cancer within 4 to 5 sessions, compared to 30 to 40 sessions required by conventional treatments.

The company explained that CyberKnife uses advanced imaging and real-time artificial intelligence-driven motion tracking and synchronization treatment delivery, with the Accuray proprietary Synchrony technology, to track the tumor and continually verify its position.

Currently, Accuray's stock is moving down 1.45 percent, to $2.45 on the Nasdaq.

