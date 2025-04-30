Accuray Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on April 30, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.accuray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

To listen to the call, dial 1-833-316-0563 (US) or 1-412-317-5747 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), conference ID: 8141169.

