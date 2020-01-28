Accuray Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Jan. 28, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to investors.accuray.com

To listen to the call, dial 855-867-4103 (US) or 262-912-4764 (International).

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (US), or 404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 8598970.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.