Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Accuray:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$22m ÷ (US$480m - US$192m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Accuray has an ROCE of 7.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.0%.

NasdaqGS:ARAY Return on Capital Employed November 1st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Accuray compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Accuray here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Accuray has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 7.7% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Accuray has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

On a side note, Accuray's current liabilities are still rather high at 40% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Accuray has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 5.1% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Like most companies, Accuray does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Accuray may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

